Our coverage of tonight’s Outlaws Baseball has been canceled!

Mylocalradio.com and 99.1 FM KNYN’s coverage of tonight’s June 17th, Evanston Outlaws baseball game vs. Rock Springs has been canceled.

Our coverage has been canceled due to precautionary measures taken in regards to a potential medical issue.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our listeners and viewers, but we believe it was the appropriate decision at this time.