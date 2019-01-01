SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By BRADY McCOMBS and LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — Gov. Gary Herbert said Wednesday that travelers coming into Utah will be required to identify themselves and report any coronavirus symptoms as they arrive.

Authorities say highways will be “geofenced” at the five most common entry points so drivers get a text message through a federal wireless emergency alert system asking them to fill out an online form if they are staying in the state.

At the Salt Lake International Airport, people will hand out cards with QR code linking to the form starting Friday.

People who could spread the virus will be asked to self-quarantine and possibly get tested.