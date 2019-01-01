Only 9 new cases in Wyoming today, 101 listed as recovered

Only 9 new cases in Wyoming today, 101 listed as recovered

As of April 9th, at 3 p.m., Wyoming only confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 reaching a total of 239.

The state has reported no deaths related to COVID-19 in Wyoming. There have been 101 cases reported recovered.

Uinta County did pick up one new laboratory confirmed case in the last 24 hours, for a total of 4 cases.

You can take a look at the cases by county below. Numbers in parentheses ( ) are probable (not yet confirmed) cases:

Albany: 4 (not reported)

Campbell: 9 (3)

Carbon: 4 (not reported)

Converse: 4 (8)

Crook: 3 (not reported)

Fremont: 38 (7)

Goshen: 3 (1)

Johnson: 9 (2)

Laramie: 54 (20)

Lincoln: 4 (4)

Natrona: 27 (8)

Niobrara: 1 (1)

Park: 1 (not reported)

Sheridan: 12 (3)

Sublette: 1 (2)

Sweetwater: 6 (3)

Teton: 50 (16)

Uinta: 4 (not reported)

Washakie: 5 (3)

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit covid19.wyo.gov or cdc.gov.