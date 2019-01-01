As of April 9th, at 3 p.m., Wyoming only confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 reaching a total of 239.
The state has reported no deaths related to COVID-19 in Wyoming. There have been 101 cases reported recovered.
Uinta County did pick up one new laboratory confirmed case in the last 24 hours, for a total of 4 cases.
You can take a look at the cases by county below. Numbers in parentheses ( ) are probable (not yet confirmed) cases:
Albany: 4 (not reported)
Campbell: 9 (3)
Carbon: 4 (not reported)
Converse: 4 (8)
Crook: 3 (not reported)
Fremont: 38 (7)
Goshen: 3 (1)
Johnson: 9 (2)
Laramie: 54 (20)
Lincoln: 4 (4)
Natrona: 27 (8)
Niobrara: 1 (1)
Park: 1 (not reported)
Sheridan: 12 (3)
Sublette: 1 (2)
Sweetwater: 6 (3)
Teton: 50 (16)
Uinta: 4 (not reported)
Washakie: 5 (3)
For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit covid19.wyo.gov or cdc.gov.