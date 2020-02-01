OGDEN, Utah – An Ogden area United Church of Christ was targeted by vandals on Thursday, February 6th, though Police do not believe the act was motivated by hate.

In a post to Facebook, a video taken by a church member detailed that two windows had been broken, and several fire extinguishers were emptied, covering the interior of the building in CO2 dust.

The video concluded that no theft had occurred in the incident.

Ogden Police are said to be looking for possible juvenile suspects, according to a report by Gephardt Daily.