SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Officials say a 14-year-old boy in Utah died after an off-road vehicle he was driving rolled on top of him and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition over the weekend.

KUTV-TV reported Tuesday the vehicle carrying Zane McQuivey crashed and rolled in the Purple Hills area of Warner Valley outside of St. George.

Utah State Parks & Recreation officials believe McQuivey was driving at slow speeds up a hill when the vehicle rolled.

The teen was flown to St. George Regional Hospital where he later died. An unidentified 38-year-old passenger was injured and is expected to recover. The accident is under investigation.

