LEHI, Utah (AP) — Utah officials say fireworks caused a wildfire that forced out residents of several houses and from an apartment building early Sunday before crews managed to turn back the blaze.

Utah Fire Info says a suspect was cooperating with law enforcement.

News outlets report there were strong gusts in the Lehi area as the Traverse Fire grew to about 450 acres.

Photos showed the fire erupting in the background of a residential area and behind a large church.

Evacuations were ordered in Lehi and Draper, but some residents were later allowed to return. No injuries were reported.