SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — State officials in Utah have said the state Legislature is not expecting to divert education funding this year to pay for social programs that benefit children and people with disabilities, despite a voter-approved amendment allowing them to do so.

The amendment allows the state to use income tax revenue, which used to be earmarked for education, to pay for some programs usually covered by sales tax money.

KUER-FM reported that Executive Appropriations Committee Chair state Sen. Jerry Stevenson, a Republican, said lawmakers do not need to use the financial flexibility this year.

The Legislature is scheduled to finalize the state budget during its general session, which starts this month.

Source: KUER-FM