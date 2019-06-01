BOISE, Idaho | By REBECCA BOONE (AP) — New numbers released by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show that more than 60% of Idaho’s coronavirus-related deaths are among residents of long-term care facilities like nursing homes.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said that so far nearly 290 people at 25 long-term care facilities have contracted COVID-19. Of them, 52 people have died.

That’s well over half of the 83 coronavirus deaths recorded in Idaho so far.

The state had previously refused to reveal facility-specific case numbers during the public health crisis.

The Idaho Statesman newspaper in Boise warned last week that it would sue unless the records were released.