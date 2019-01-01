Number of LDS Church missionaries adjusted in Liberia over supply worries

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | LIBERIA – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday that it is adjusting the number of missionaries in Liberia over concerns surrounding the availability of adequate supplies.

The West African nation is currently struggling with supply shortages, due to economic problems.

Daniel Woodruff, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, released the following statement:

“Due to economic conditions in Liberia and concerns about adequate supplies, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is temporarily reducing the number of missionaries in Liberia.

Over the next few days, 23 young missionaries who were nearing their scheduled departure date will return home. Eight other missionaries who were preparing to arrive in the mission have been temporarily reassigned to other missions.

The remaining 99 missionaries in the Liberia Monrovia Mission have adequate supplies.

The church will continue to closely monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed.”

The church has some 13,200 in Liberia, spread throughout 48 congregations. The Church’s missionaries have been working in the country since 1987.