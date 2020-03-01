Nuclear weapons testing again becoming hot topic 75 years after first tests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Nuclear weapons continue to be a hot political topic in Utah and elsewhere 75 years after the U.S military detonated the world’s first atomic bomb in New Mexico, ushering in the nuclear age.

The Deseret News reports the Trump administration has talked about resuming nuclear bomb testing as politicians consider renewing compensation for those still suffering from dangerous radiation exposure during the years of nuclear tests.

Some Utahns were repeatedly exposed to radiation from nuclear bomb tests at the Nevada Test Site near Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, nuclear weapons have become an issue in Utah’s 4th Congressional District race after Trump’s talk of possibly renewing nuclear testing.