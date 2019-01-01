OGDEN, Utah (AP) – Scholars at a Utah university are trying to unlock a mystery after discovering a nearly 70-year-old transcript of an interview with a notorious brothel owner that is written in a shorthand style that few people can read today.

The Standard-Examiner reports the notes are from an interview with madam Rossette Davie.

Davie ran the Rose Rooms brothel with her husband in the 1940s and 1950s.

The pages could be a treasure trove of material for local historians. But the 1951 transcription is written in a decades-old shorthand style that few people use today.

Weber State University historians are asking for help from anyone who might be able to read the dictation.