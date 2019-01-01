TOOELE, Utah (AP) – Utah authorities have found a notarized letter in an apartment that they believe was written by a man whose body had been in a freezer for a decade.

Police say the note discovered Monday says his wife didn’t kill him.

The body of the 69-year-old man was discovered inside a freezer last month after police found his wife dead of natural causes in the apartment outside Salt Lake City.

Police say handwriting experts have not verified his signature.

The woman who notarized the letter told police she didn’t read it before stamping and signing it.