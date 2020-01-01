JACKSON, WYO. (AP) — An elk has tested positive for chronic wasting disease in an area of northwestern Wyoming where the animals congregate during the winter at feedgrounds.

The detection announced Friday raises concern the disease could spread among those animals.

Wyoming’s Wildlife Health Laboratory processed a test Wednesday from an elk killed by a hunter as part of Grand Teton National Park’s annual elk population control efforts.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports mule deer and moose have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in the area in the past but this is the first detection of the disease in an elk in Teton County.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide