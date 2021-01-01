HARRISON, IDAHO (AP) — Authorities say a northern Idaho woman died Tuesday after falling through the ice on Lake Coeur d’Alene.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says emergency workers received a report Tuesday afternoon that someone had gone onto the ice, likely to rescue a dog or another animal, and fell through.

Witnesses used a canoe and ropes to try to rescue the woman, but were unsuccessful.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office dive team pulled 77-year-old Leslie G. Daniels from the water a short time later. Daniels, who was from the Harrison area, was unconscious and could not be revived.