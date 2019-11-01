No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Idaho, but 6 being monitored

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho public health officials continue to carefully and closely monitor the (COVID-19) novel coronavirus situation within the state.

The Idhao Department of Health and Welfare continues to consider the the risk of the virus to be low in Idaho. Currently, six people are actively being monitored for COVID-19 in Idaho, while three have been tested.

According to officials, there are no confirmed cases within Idaho.

Officials still recommend that everyone continue to take precautions to avoid all respiratory diseases. These precautions include: staying home when sick, avoiding those who are sick, and covering your mouth when coughing and sneezing with a tissue or the crook of your elbow.

If you have traveled to an area with apparent community spread within the past 14 days, or have symptoms of fever or cough, officials recommend to inform your doctor.

Governor Brad Little will host a press conference at 11 a.m. on March 4 to discuss the state’s ongoing preparations for the virus. The press conference will be streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page.