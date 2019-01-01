No charges, but a special visit for Utah boy who drove family car onto highway

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The family of a 5-year-old boy who drove the family car onto a Utah highway won’t face criminal charges. Authorities said Friday there was no evidence of neglect or other crimes.

It happened last Monday, while the teenage sister watching him so his parents could work took a nap. The boy, 5 year-old, Adrian Zamarripa, swiped the keys while she was asleep in hopes of traveling to California to buy a Lamborghini with $3 in cash.

He was pulled over by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper who spotted the SUV swerving on Interstate 15 in Ogden at 32 mph.

Adrian later received a special visit from Lamborghini owner, local Utah businessman, Jeremy Neves.

Neves reached out to the Zamarripa family after he saw the story of Adrian go viral. Neves visited the young boy and gave him a ride around the neighborhood in his Lamborghini Huracan.

Neves said that while he doesn’t approve of Adrian’s actions, he was inspired by the principles of success the boy displayed ― knowing what he wants, going after it.