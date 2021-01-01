JACKSON, WYO. (AP) — Federal investigators decided not to pursue charges against a woman suspected of illegally feeding grizzly bears at her home in Jackson Hole.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide obtained details of the investigation through a records request. The records show investigators interviewed the woman at her home while grizzlies ate food put out for animals outside.

The investigation found evidence of eight grizzly bears getting into feed including multiple generations born to a well-known local female. The woman denied that food was put out for grizzlies, only moose.

Feeding grizzlies is illegal but feeding moose is legal in Wyoming.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide