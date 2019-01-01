VERNAL, Utah (AP) – Utah authorities say a sex offender recently released from an Iowa prison has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman on a Greyhound bus.

KUTV reported Thursday that the man was arrested in the small northeastern Utah city of Vernal after the driver stopped the bus at a restaurant and reported the alleged assault to a restaurant manager.

The alleged victim told police she moved away from the man during the trip but he followed her inside the bus, exposed himself and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the 64-year-old suspect told an officer that he was on his way to California after his prison release.

Source: KUTV-TV