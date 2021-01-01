DUBOIS, WYO. | By NATE PEREZ (AP) — The Wyoming town of Dubois has a new museum dedicated to military vehicles. Dan Starks built the museum for his collection of military equipment.

Starks retired to a ranch outside Dubois after a successful career in the medical device industry.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Starks bought a Sherman tank to restore a decade ago and after that built up a collection of tanks, jeeps, trucks, motorcycles, guns, artillery and even aquatic landing craft.

His National Museum of Military Vehicles now has 475 vehicles, 270 firearms and close to 750 artifacts. Starks says it cost $100 million of his own money.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune