New Wyoming law will allow people to take road kill to eat

New Wyoming law will allow people to take road kill to eat

JACKSON, WYO. | By MIKE KOSHMRL (AP) — Legislation signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon will allow people to salvage road-killed animals for food.

The measure directs the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Wyoming Department of Transportation to create rules for taking road-killed carcasses.

Thirty other states including neighboring Idaho, Colorado and Montana have similar laws.

The state transportation department takes about 3,000 reports of vehicles colliding with wildlife every year but not every hit is recorded.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports some species won’t be allowed to be salvaged, including grizzly bears, bighorn sheep and mountain goats.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide