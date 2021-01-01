MOAB, UTAH | By BEN WINSLOW (AP) — Utah’s newest state park will encompass a wide swath of land rich in historic and paleontological resources.

Fox 13 reports “Utahraptor State Park” was created in a bill that passed the Legislature this year and is located near Moab, the home of Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

The area has historical significance and a quarry that has been the site of a number of major dinosaur finds but until now had few rules aimed at preservation.

The new park will include campgrounds and access to trail systems as well as facilities and infrastructure.

Source: KSTU-TV