SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Republican Spencer Cox called for unity after being sworn in as Utah’s first new governor in more than a decade.

On Monday, Cox denounced misinformation and division that he says have further taken hold throughout the pandemic. But the new governor says it’s not too late and called on the state’s residents to join together.

Cox is succeeding Republican Gov. Gary Herbert, who chose not to run for re-election after more than a decade in office.

Cox became Herbert’s lieutenant governor in 2013 and won the gubernatorial election in November. The outdoor inauguration was held at an open-air amphitheater in Ivens.