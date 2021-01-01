CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — A new report made public last week has highlighted the potential benefits for workers in Wyoming as state lawmakers consider expanding Medicaid.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that the Commonwealth Fund and George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health has projected that Medicaid expansion would create 1,900 jobs in the state.

Study author Leighton Ku said more than $100 million in additional federal funds allotted for the state would create new employment opportunities.

It is unclear if the Legislature will consider Medicaid expansion during a possible special session this July. Republican state House Speaker Eric Barlow was not immediately available to comment.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle