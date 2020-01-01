New lab director expects more work on next wave of reactors

BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — The new director of Idaho National Laboratory said its efforts to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by creating a new generation of nuclear reactors appears to align with the goals of the incoming Biden administration and will likely receive ongoing bipartisan support.

The U.S. is currently involved in a massive effort to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants.

Incoming Director John Wagner says Idaho National Laboratory is a key component in that plan.

The U.S. gets about 20% of its energy from nuclear power produced at nearly 100 nuclear plants. But many are having a tough time competing economically.