New Radio App Available on Android – IOS, More Coming Soon!

Following up on the launch of our radio live streams for 99.1 FM KNYN and 98.3 FM KADQ on our website last month. We are excited to offer listeners another way to enjoy our live stream simulcasts, via the all-new MyLocalRadio app!

The MyLocalRadio app is now available to download on the Google Play store.

We are also currently working on making the app available on iPhone via the Apple App Store. (This version will feature Car Play capabilities.)

Our app features live radio for both KNYN and KADQ, offering full access to superstar country music, classic rock music, as well as all of our local programming, including: Radio Classifieds, Community Chat, What’s Happening, the Food Court, sports interviews, specialty weekend programming, and of course, live sports audio!

The new app also features a built-in alarm clock and a sleep timer, if you would like to fall asleep to or wake up to our stations.

In addition, we are also not far from our stations being made available on Amazon Alexa devices.

We are excited to finally offer our radio stations both online at Mylocalradio.com and on our new app!

More Cook Brother’s Broadcasting stations will be added to the app over the next year like Preston’s KACH, Soda Springs’ KBRV and maybe even a couple of other music-based surprises!

We have a lot to look forward to this year, as we continue to make positive changes. We hope you download the app and enjoy our radio live streams when and wherever you like! Thank you for listening to our stations and for your continued support of Mylocalradio.com.