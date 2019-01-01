CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Corrections has a new acting director. Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement that deputy director Dan Shannon would replace Bob Lampert, who announced his retirement this week after serving as director since 2003.

KTWO-AM radio reports Shannon has 34 years of experience in corrections and has been with the department since 2007.

Lampert retired after a 46-year career in corrections, starting in 1974 in the Marine Corps in military police corrections.

He also served with the Texas Department Criminal Justice and worked in Oregon before coming to Wyoming.

Source: KTWO-AM