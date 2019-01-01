Nebraska man charged in a 1982 cold case homicide in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – A Nebraska man has been formally charged in a Utah cold case homicide from 1982.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office says 55-year-old Bryan Reed of Sioux City was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with criminal homicide, second-degree murder and aggravated burglary.

Reed is being held on $1 million bond in Nebraska’s Dakota County Jail as he awaits extradition to Utah.

The Deseret News reports Reed was 17 years old in August 1982 when he allegedly entered 72-year-old Wilhelmina Reid’s home in Salt Lake City through a bathroom window.

Prosecutors say Reed allegedly struck the woman multiple times with a baseball bat for an unknown reason.

Reed lived with his stepmother at the time, across the street from the elderly woman’s house.

Source: Deseret News