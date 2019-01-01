BOUNTIFUL, Utah | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO and FELICIA FONSECA (AP) — Advocates have made strides in getting Native American symbols and names changed in sports, but they say more work needs to be done mainly at the high school level.

Momentum is building during a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington dropping the Redskins name.

At Bountiful High School, there’s deep nostalgia for the “Braves” name that’s been used for nearly 70 years. Fans say it’s an honor, but there are Native Americans who don’t see it that way and continue to see the same portrayals throughout high school, collegiate and professional sports.