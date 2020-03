Elan Olliff chats with Nate Baxtar, Choir Director with the Evanston Civic Choir and Chorus about creating an alternative to their now canceled planned event. A virtual choir!

Elan and Nate discuss the effort it takes to put the virtual choir together. This virtual choir is open to anybody in the community (or anywhere really). Interested? Visit: evanstoncivicchorus.blogspot.com.