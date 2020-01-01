SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — A mysterious silver monolith that was illegally placed in the Utah desert has disappeared less than 10 days after it was spotted by state wildlife biologists performing a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep.

The Bureau of Land Management said it had received credible reports that the three-sided stainless steel structure was removed on Nov. 27.

A Colorado man told reporters that he and his girlfriend were driving to the site Friday when they passed a long bed truck with a large object in the back and he joked that it was probably the monolith.

They hiked into the location, and the structure was gone.

It’s not known who removed it.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune