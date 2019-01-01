The 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (October 3–4, 2020) digital-only conference will be broadcast to the largest global audience to date.

The conference will be digital only. Each of the five sessions (three Saturday, two Sunday) will be broadcast from a small auditorium on Temple Square. The First Presidency will preside at and conduct those sessions, and only those who have been invited to speak or pray will attend. The music for the conference has been prerecorded.

Leading up to each general conference, Church leaders spend many hours preparing messages of hope and encouragement — all founded on the gospel of Jesus Christ. Their sermons, as well as the music from The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, are for the whole world.

Because of the digital-only nature of this conference, the Church is doing all it can to make the live sessions accessible to as many people as possible. Invite others to tune in. Regardless of religious affiliation (or lack thereof), all are invited to make the October 2020 general conference a part of their search for hope in these uncertain times.

A morning session at 10 a.m. and afternoon session at 2 p.m. will be broadcast on both Saturday, October 3, and Sunday, October 4 (mountain daylight time). A women’s session for all women and young women ages 11 and older will be Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

How to Listen

The Mylocalradio family of stations, including KNYN – 99.1 FM, KACH – AM 1340/105.5 FM , KBRV – AM 800/106.3, 92.7 FM, will be broadcasting the October General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints this Saturday and Sunday, October 3-4. The sessions will be at 10 a.m., and 2 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday.

If you are on the go, or away from our stations coverage areas, you can also listen to an audio stream on the Latter-day Saints Channel app. Download the iOS or Android app for smartphones and tablets (search for “Latter-day Saints Channel” in your app store).

How to Watch

If you would like to watch the Semi-Annual General Conference you may do so by visiting, broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. All sessions will be streamed live in 41 languages. Other languages will appear on the language pages. Closed captions are available by selecting the CC button.

You may also watch live on the Church YouTube Channel.

For more options on how you can experience the October 2020 general conference visit: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/5-ways-to-watch-october-2020-general-conference-live.