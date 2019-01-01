The 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (April 4–5, 2020) will be unlike any prior conference in the history of the Church.

There are two main reasons for this. First, 2020 marks two centuries since Joseph Smith’s inaugural vision of God the Father and His Son Jesus Christ — a foundational event for the beginnings of what the Church calls the Restoration of Christ’s gospel. Last October, President Russell M. Nelson put Latter-day Saints on notice to the special nature of the April conference. He said it will not only be a unique event but will be “different from any previous conference” because it will have a central theme — namely, the Restoration.

This week’s conference is unusual for another reason. The conference will be digital only. Each of the five sessions (three Saturday, two Sunday) will be broadcast from a small auditorium on Temple Square. The First Presidency will preside at and conduct those sessions, and only those who have been invited to speak or pray will attend. The music for the conference has been prerecorded.

Leading up to each general conference, Church leaders spend many hours preparing messages of hope and encouragement — all founded on the gospel of Jesus Christ. Their sermons, as well as the music from The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, are for the whole world.

Because of the digital-only nature of this conference, the Church is doing all it can to make the live sessions accessible to as many people as possible. Invite others to tune in. Regardless of religious affiliation (or lack thereof), all are invited to make the April 2020 general conference a part of their search for hope in these uncertain times.

Three sessions will take place Saturday (at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.), and two more will be held Sunday (at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.). All start times are Mountain Daylight Time.

How to Listen

The Mylocalradio family of stations, including KNYN – 99.1 FM, KACH – AM 1340/105.5 FM , KBRV – AM 800/106.3, 92.7 FM, will be broadcasting the 190th Semi-Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints this Saturday and Sunday, April 4-5. The sessions will be at 10 a.m., and 2 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday.

Please join Mylocalradio as we celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Prophet Joseph Smith’s first vision.

If you are on the go, or away from our stations coverage areas, you can also listen to an audio stream on the Latter-day Saints Channel app. Download the iOS or Android app for smartphones and tablets (search for “Latter-day Saints Channel” in your app store).

How to Watch

If you would like to watch the 190th Semi-Annual General Conference you may do so by visiting, broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. All sessions will be streamed live in 41 languages. Other languages will appear on the language pages. Closed captions are available by selecting the CC button.

You may also watch live on the Church YouTube Channel.

For more options on how you can experience the April 2020 general conference visit: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/church/news/5-ways-you-can-watch-april-2020-general-conference-from-anywhere.