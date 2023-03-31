Mylocalradio excited to broadcast Rodeo Series covering select WY & UT Rodeos starting mid-April

Mylocalradio is VERY excited to be broadcasting LIVE Wyoming and Utah High School Rodeo this Spring and Summer! These broadcasts will include the Wyoming State Finals Rodeo.

A huge thank you to Addicted Power Sports for helping make this High School Rodeo Series possible. There are a few more broadcast sponsorships available as of March 29th, so if you are interested please give us a call at (307) 789-8116!

Here is the broadcast schedule for these events: April 15th in Tremonton, UT., April 22nd in Rock Springs, WY., April 29th in Spanish Fork, UT., and at the Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, WY., on June 6-10th.