MUTIPLE JOB OPENINGS AT DERU’S GLASSWORKS

DERU’S GLASSWORKS IN EVANSTON HAS OPEN POSITIONS FOR THE FOLLOWING: GARAGE DOOR INSTALLER. WINDOW INSTALLER AND OFFICE HELP. THE OFFICE HELP POSITION REQUIRES HEAVY LIFTING WHEN HELPING UNLOAD DOORS AND WINDOWS. SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES MUST HAVE A CLEAN DRIVING RECORD. APPLY IN PERSON AT DERU’S GLASSWORKS, 1024 CENTER STREET – EVANSTON.