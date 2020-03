Mt. View PE teacher, Jess Moretti, wants to help keep us moving at home

Mt. View PE teacher, Jess Moretti, wants to help keep us moving at home

Jake Hibbard chats with Mountain View PE teacher, and girls basketball coach, Jess Moretti. Jess introduces us to Darebee.com, a free or donation-based global fitness resource for at-home workouts. Workout videos available on YouTube.

(Darebee.com is a registered non-profit, which is supported exclusively via user donations, so if you utilize or benefit from the site during this time of need, please consider making a one-time donation of $1, $5, or $10 to help keep the website going.)