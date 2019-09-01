MOUNTAIN VIEW, Wyo. – A recent graduate of Mountain View High School has been honored with the most prestigious honor a high school prep athlete can earn in Wyoming!

Briggen Bluemel of Mountain View High School was selected as this year’s overall male finalist! Bluemel is the first winner to ever be selected from Mountain View High School.

The Milward Simpson Award is an honor given to one high school senior athlete, male and female each year.

This year’s award announcement had to be presented by video recording due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Senator Al Simpson and his brother Pete delivered the announcement.

Briggen was interviewed by our own Ryan Steineckert, you can listen to that interview below:

Briggen’s Prep Career

In his prep sports career as a Mountain View Buffalo, Briggen was named All-State six times in football, basketball, and track.

Briggen is one of only 15 players to be picked three-times for All-State football honors. He was named Class 2A West Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, and was also selected to play in the 2020 Wyoming Shrine Bowl, which was unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic. During his high school football career, Briggen racked up 2,318 yards rushing, 1,351 yards receiving, and 227 total tackles for Mountain View High School.

In basketball, Bluemel earned multiple first-team all-conference honors, and was selected as a team captain and awarded two sportsmanship awards.

In track, Briggen was named All-State three times and became a four-time State Champion in the 110-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles, and as a member of the title-winning 4×100 meter relay team.

Bluemel will attend University of Wyoming this fall on a track and field scholarship.

About the Award

Now in it’s 45th year, the Milward Simpson Award is presented annually to the outstanding male and female high school senior in Wyoming, in honor of Milward Simpson, a Wyoming sports-standout, and a man who gave a great deal to the youth of our state.

Ten finalists (five boys and five girls), are carefully selected from all of the nominated athletes, then, the winners are chosen (one male and one female) from within the pool of those finalists.

About Milward Simpson

The award is named after Milward Simpson, who served as the team captain for the University of Wyoming football, basketball, and baseball teams and earned varsity letters in each sport from 1917-1921. As a halfback in football, he became the first Wyoming native to earn All-America honors. He turned down a professional baseball contract to attend Harvard Law School. Simpson was inducted into the UW Hall of Fame in 1996.