SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says a 66-year-old man who was serving a mission was killed in a Christmas day car crash in Iowa.

Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said in a statement Friday that Craig L. Meyocks died Thursday. The crash occurred in a rural part of the state about 40 miles south of Iowa City when a man tried to cross the highway and smashed into the Meyocks’ car.

The couple had been serving as senior missionaries in the Illinois Nauvoo mission since March 2019.

They are from Dammeron Valley, Utah.