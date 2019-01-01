CHEYENNE, WYO. – More coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

· An adult Park County man died earlier this month. The man was not hospitalized and it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. The woman had been hospitalized out of state and was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Johnson County woman died earlier this month. The woman was hospitalized. It is unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Albany County woman died last week. The woman was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 61 coronavirus-related deaths, 8,070 lab-confirmed cases and 1,456 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.