CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — More inmates and employees at the Wyoming State Penitentiary have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Corrections officials say 15 inmates, two prison staffers and seven of the prison’s contract healthcare staff have tested positive.

Corrections officials to date have tested 876 inmates and employees at the maximum-security prison in Rawlins and 311 inmates and employees at the minimum-security Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton.

Nobody at the honor farm has tested positive.

Testing began this week at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington as part of an effort to test all of the state’s inmates and corrections workers.