Elan Olliff talks with Mark McGurn of Monkey Shines Car Wash & Laundromat about how they are making changes to some of the processes at their businesses for health and safety of their customers during this time.

For the laundromat, they are asking patrons to put their clothes in the machines then leave the premises, and return when they are done.

For the car wash, they are asking patrons to wear gloves if they can, in addition to the extra disinfecting and sanitation they are providing on the touch spots like change machines, guns in bays and vacuums.