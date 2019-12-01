Mom of two missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband

REXBURG, Idaho | KAUA’I, Hawaii (AP) – Police say the mother of two missing children has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located.

Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September 2019. Police say their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, lied to investigators about where the children are.

The couple left Idaho last year, the day after local police questioned them about the children’s whereabouts.

The Kaua’i Police Department announced Sunday that the couple had been contacted in Kaua’i, where they had been staying for an unknown period of time.

Search warrants were executed on the couple and an order of petition was served to physically produce the children before the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, or Rexburg police, within five days, or face criminal or civil contempt of court.