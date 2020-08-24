RICH COUNTY, Utah – On Saturday, August 22, 2020, at approximately 8:55 p.m., a residential fire started with a mobile home at 3199 Nina Loop in the Sweetwater Trailer Park subdivision in Garden City in Rich County, Utah. Propane appears to be the one of the initiating factors in the fire and an investigation is currently underway.

As the fire progressed, it consumed the first home and quickly spread to three other structures, ultimately destroying three structures and badly damaging a fourth home that caught fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in the fourth home and at least one other structure sustained minor damage for a total of five structures destroyed or damaged.

During the course of the fire, several large explosions caused by multiple propane tanks shook the immediate vicinity and multiple smaller explosions as well. All home owners are accounted for and no injuries were suffered by bystanders or first responders.

The fire was declared under control and extinguished by approximately 11:30 pm.

Fire crews from Garden City Fire District, Laketown Fire District, and Bear Lake County Fire Department responded with eight engines and at least 30 Firefighters.

Residents and visitors in the area reported hearing and feeling the explosions from several miles away.