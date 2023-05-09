Spring Career Fair Thursday 1-6 PM at the Machine Shop

The 2023 Mylocalradio Spring Career Fair brought to you by Redi Services takes place this Thursday, May 11th at the Machine Shop in Evanston.

And because there is no benefit to being unemployed, we invite you to attend and visit with these valued employers from Evanston and the surrounding area:

Union Tank Car

Rain For Rent

Martin Sheds

Redi

Wyoming State Hospital

LSR Services

WYDOT

Mitsubishi Carbon Fiber

Hampton Inn

Dunmar Inn Legal Tender

Evanston Regional Hospital