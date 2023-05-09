Spring Career Fair Thursday 1-6 PM at the Machine Shop
The 2023 Mylocalradio Spring Career Fair brought to you by Redi Services takes place this Thursday, May 11th at the Machine Shop in Evanston.
And because there is no benefit to being unemployed, we invite you to attend and visit with these valued employers from Evanston and the surrounding area:
Union Tank Car
Rain For Rent
Martin Sheds
Redi
Wyoming State Hospital
LSR Services
WYDOT
Mitsubishi Carbon Fiber
Hampton Inn
Dunmar Inn Legal Tender
Evanston Regional Hospital