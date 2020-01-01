WASHINGTON COUNTY, UTAH (AP) — Authorities in Utah have found a missing teenager alive on Saturday after he spent the night in freezing temperatures in a remote hiking area north of St. George.

The Spectrum reported that the Washington County sheriff’s office said 15-year-old Britton Kelsey was treated for symptoms of hypothermia after he was found near the Red Mountain Trail.

Family members first reported Kelsey missing on Friday around 3 p.m. after he became separated from two hiking groups. Deputies sent two helicopters to search for the teenager on Friday.

Efforts were called off and resumed on Saturday where a trail of shoeprints led authorities to the teen.

