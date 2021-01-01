CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Friday was found dead several hours later in a dumpster.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Saturday that Athian Rivera was found not far from where he went missing.

The boy was last seen around noon Friday and police and firefighters conducted an extensive search and used a reverse 911 call to notify residents within a half-mile to be on the lookout for him.

Police say they are investigating. They did not take questions at a brief news conference late Friday.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune