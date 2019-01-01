BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) – The director of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says the agency needs money to clean up or contain past mining waste.

John Tippets told the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee on Friday that among the problems is another collapse at the abandoned Triumph Mine.

The state is financially responsible after agreeing to take control as part of a mining company’s bankruptcy deal. Tippets also said the U.S. Department of Energy is ending a $500,000 annual payment to the state involving air pollution monitoring at the Idaho National Laboratory.

Tippets says that money paid for a third of the state’s air quality program.