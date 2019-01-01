CASPER, Wyo. | By MORGAN HUGHES (AP) – Three nuns from Mexico will spend five years working at a Catholic church in Casper in an effort to reach out to and lift up Latino leaders in the predominantly white city.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the trio will start with a few weeks of training to learn about American culture and practice English.

They’re part of a group of 30 Latin American sisters that the Catholic Extension Society has brought to the United States to serve in parishes around the country.

The sisters will earn either a bachelor’s or master’s degree during their stays to help them serve their communities back home.