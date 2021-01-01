SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — The Utah House failed to pass a resolution that would have encouraged schools to retire Native American mascots.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports several conservative state lawmakers spoke against the resolution, with one questioning whether legislators were being overly sensitive and if animal mascots would next be considered too controversial.

The measure was defeated mostly along party lines, with only a few Republicans voting in favor.

The nonbinding resolution would not have forced schools to retire their mascots. Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Weight sponsored the resolution and says it was intended to start conversations about the hurtful use of Indigenous imagery.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune