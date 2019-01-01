CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers are preparing to convene multiple special legislative sessions to allocate emergency federal funding and otherwise address the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Gov. Mark Gordon warned the Legislature’s Management Council on Thursday those effects will be massive. The Wyoming Legislature hasn’t met in a special session since 2004. But the allocation of $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus-related assistance under the federal CARES Act will require one.

Specific legislative priorities for Gordon and lawmakers include boosting unemployment compensation and suspending evictions and foreclosures.

The Legislature may convene a special session as long as one day and a longer one this summer.