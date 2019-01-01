Marine killed 76 years ago in World War II is buried in Utah

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (AP) – A Marine killed in World War II has finally been buried in Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that American flags and supporters lined the streets Saturday in Bountiful between a mortuary and the city cemetery, which was the final stop for Pfc. Robert James Hatch’s remains.

After the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941, Hatch and a younger brother traveled from Logan to the family home in Bountiful to enlist in the Marine Corps.

Hatch survived the Marines’ campaign at Guadalcanal, then fought for three days against the Japanese on the small island of Betio. He was killed therein November 1943, at age 21.

Hatch was buried on Betio Island and his remains were finally found earlier this year.